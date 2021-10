DIKE — Easy? Ha. Nice try. Four of Class 2A’s top six ranked teams played out the championship pod of the North Iowa Cedar League tournament. Sumner-Fredericksburg, ranked No. 6 as of the latest rankings, went 1-1 and closed in third. No. 1 ranked Dike-New Hartford (39-1) swept its way to the title on its home court, with No. 7 Denver (32-7) placing second and the Cougars (30-6) behind their perennial rivals.

DIKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO