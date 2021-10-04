CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sounders vs. Rapids, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

By Sounder at Heart staff
sounderatheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUNDERS 3, RAPIDS 0: As if the Sounders hadn’t done enough to impress in the first 40 minutes, João Paulo put the capper on with a goal for the ages. Taking the ball about 20 yards deep in his own end, João Paulo pushed forward, fought off a foul, nutmegged a defender and then basically willed the ball into the goal through two more defenders and goalkeeper Clint Irwin. It was a run worthy of Marshawn Lynch.

www.sounderatheart.com

sounderatheart.com

Seattle Sounders at San Jose Earthquakes: Player ratings

Seattle continued their stellar road form in 2021 with a comprehensive away match versus the San Jose Earthquakes. Scoring all four goals in a 3-1 win, the Sounders were dominant across the field, building quality chances throughout and limiting the home team to a few half chances. Coach Schmetzer reaped the benefits of a deep roster, utilizing the confidence born from consistent squad rotation to combine a mix of youth, veteran players, and an MLS debut to cruise to a midweek three points.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Sounders vs. Rapids: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders put the final touches on a grueling stretch of 7 games in 23 days by dispatching the third-place Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday at Lumen Field. João Paulo scored a serious Goal of the Year candidate and assisted on a Jimmy Medranda goal, while Cristian Roldan also picked up a goal and an assist.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids: Player ratings

Playing one of the best teams in the league on short rest, the Sounders promptly came out and throttled the Colorado Rapids. Seattle scored in the first five minutes and twice more by half, riding this 3-0 halftime score to the end of the match. The second half was a testy affair, lowlighted by a red card for the Rapids, who played physically, were clearly off balance, and had few answers for the superior Sounders’ technical skill. Smart subs rested key players, and Seattle kept the clean sheet and opened another lead in the conference.
MLS
Syracuse.com

How to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Time, TV schedule, FREE live stream for Premier League Matchday 6

Manchester City F.C. faces Chelsea F.C. at Stamford Bridge for Matchday 6 of the English Premier League on Saturday, September 25 (9/25/2021). Chelsea vs. Manchester City is one of 10 matches scheduled through Monday, September 27 in the Premier League. In the United States, six of those matches will be available on cable TV channels like NBC and NBCSN, while four will be available on Peacock Premium. Full TV and streaming schedule below. Chelsea vs. Manchester City will air on NBCSN.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Vikings Game Today: Vikings vs. Seahawks injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

Still looking for their first win of the 2021 season, will the Minnesota Vikings figure out a way to leave the field in Week 3 with a victory over the Seattle Seahawks?. After their first two games of the 2021 season, the Minnesota Vikings are sitting with an 0-2 record for the second year in a row. If the Vikings are going to avoid starting 0-3 in back-to-back seasons, then they will have to get a win over a tough Seattle Seahawks team on Sunday.
NFL
chatsports.com

Benfica vs Barcelona live stream: Lineups, Kickoff time, TV listings, how to watch Champions League online

WELCOME TO THE ESTÁDIO DA LUZ!!! The beautiful home of SL Benfica in the Portuguese capital is the site of a big Champions League group stage game between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one needing all three points after the opening night loss to Bayern Munich. Benfica are a good team and Barça will need to be at their best, and you can join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!
UEFA
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Winners of five of their last seven matches, the Seattle Sounders hold a narrow two-point lead over Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference. They travel to the Bay Area to face the San Jose Earthquakes in the rubber match of the 2021 season series. The previous matches this year ended with the road team recording a 1-0 victory.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Sounders training notebook: Finishing strong

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Seattle Sounders finished what could be called a “casual” training session Friday. The original plan had been for them to hold a full training session, but that was deemed unnecessary on the heels of playing six games in 19 days and heading into another short-rest game against the Colorado Rapids at Lumen Field on Sunday.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

João Paulo just went full Beast Mode

SEATTLE — Lumen Field has seen a #BeastMode run a time or two, but rarely on the soccer field. João Paulo changed that on Sunday. With the Seattle Sounders already leading 2-0 over the Colorado Rapids, João Paulo picked up the ball about 20 yards behind the midfield stripe and burst into space. Jack Price attempted to stop the run with a foul, but referee Chris Penso played advantage. João Paulo’s next touch was a side-footed nutmeg of defender Danny Wilson. From there, it’s all desire, as he powers through two more defenders and jams the ball past goalkeeper Clint Irwin.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Protect NWSL Players

Plenty happened this weekend, but none of it stacks up next to the wake left in the soccer world by the public revelations around Paul Riley’s abuses and those still felt from other abusers in NWSL and around the country and world. There are lots of stories about these issues below. I encourage you to read them and better understand the horrors that many outside of the brightest lights have had to endure just to try to play soccer. If the subjects of abuse and harassment are triggering for you, there’s plenty of other stuff here as well. Protect your peace, and the peace of others.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Doom Discussion October 2021: Lucky

The New England Revolution have not only already made the playoffs but have already clinched first in the Eastern Conference, they currently sit 18 points ahead of the next nearest team in the east, Nashville and will almost certainly win the Supporter's Shield. Credit to Bruce Arena and the Revolution where credit is due, they've put together one hell of a season so far and are on track to rack up the most points in a single season for any team in MLS history, that doesn't come around by accident. Bruce Arena is one of the best MLS coaches precisely because he can coax these sorts of performances out of his teams; getting both young upstarts and veteran players motivated in the right way. However, there's more than one little caveat to this particular result, but the big one is the gap between east and west in terms of talent and ambition and the fact that (in part due to the pandemic) very little cross-conference play has occurred this year. Most MLS fans are probably aware that the Western Conference is typically the stronger of the two conferences in the last 10 years or so, ccasionally this isn't the case, but usually when east and west clash, it's the west that wins out. It's worth noting that it's not just the Western Conference teams tend to be better, they tend to be more competitive from top to bottom of the conference, even when it's a good team against bad teams a win in the west is never a given because the competition is just that much more fierce. As examples of this east/west dynamic this season the two most consistent teams in each conference,the Sounders and the Revolution both played one away game to teams in the opposing conference against teams that are fairly bad by the standards of the other conference; the Sounders went into Columbus and won 2-1 against the Crew who currently sit in 10th while the Revolution lost to FC Dallas who currently sit in 11th. There are just frankly more punching bags in the east than there in the west, there are 4 teams in the east currently with double digit negative goal differentials, with hapless FC Cincinnati have a -24 goal differential, only two teams in the west have that problem, Houston and Austin. To add some more evidence, the points difference between 7th and last in the east is 20 points, the difference in the west is 13 points. Assuming that the Revolution win the Supporter's Shield this year, that means 7 of the last 12 years since the Sounders joined the league an Eastern Conference team will have won the Supporter's Shield. The evidence, however you slice it is pretty clear right now: it's easier to win the Supporter's Shield in the east than it is in the west.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Five things we want to see when the Sounders host the Rapids

At the beginning of the season, Seattle Sounders fans were probably not expecting a very meaningful match against the Colorado Rapids in October — let alone two! But the Rapids have put together the surprise campaign in MLS this season, and the match on Sunday has huge implications on who will end up finishing at the top of the Western Conference. Here are the five things we want to see from the game:
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Brad Smith has Covid-19, Australia coach confirms

Brad Smith was left off Australia’s World Cup qualifying roster due to a positive Covid-19 test, national team coach Graham Arnold told reporters on Saturday. Smith did not play in the Seattle Sounders’ most recent match on Wednesday after being listed as out under the league’s “health and safety protocols.”
SEATTLE, WA
sounderatheart.com

Five things we liked about Sounders shutting out the Rapids at home

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders came into Sunday night’s match with the Colorado Rapids with a few objectives. On the heels of two impressive road victories, the Sounders had already tied their franchise record for most road wins in a season. But there was still a Lumen-sized monkey on their proverbial backs.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Merritt Paulson apologizes in an open letter

Just keep relieving the goal. Before MLS Week 29, the Seattle Sounders had already scored plenty of potential AT&T Goal of the Year candidates in 2021. “I’m actually speechless”: Seattle Sounders hail Joao Paulo golazo vs. Colorado Rapids | MLSSoccer.com. MLS. There’s no place for fan violence in the game....
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Five Sounders called in for World Cup Qualifying

The Seattle Sounders will have some roster juggling to do next week for their rescheduled match with the Vancouver Whitecaps when World Cup Qualifying starts again. Five Sounders will be away on international duty as Xavier Arreaga, Alex Roldand, Cristian Roldan, Raúl Ruidíaz and Nouhou are set to join their respective national teams, for upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches. All four will miss the Vancouver Whitecaps match on Oct. 9, and depending on playing time and travel plans could be unavailable for the Houston Dynamo match on Oct. 16.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

NWSL players have been shouting. It’s time to listen.

In a press conference that OL Reign held on Friday morning, veteran players Lauren Barnes and Jess Fishlock summarized the feeling of NWSL players across the league after such a solemn few days. “You just have a cloud of sadness that comes over you,” Fishlock shared. “Because the reality of it is: it could have been any one of us.”
SPORTS

