Sermon of the week: Love, grace and mercy follow us
During the month of September we have looked at some very hard scripture readings. These reading hopefully have caused us to look in the mirror and evaluate our Christian walk. We need to ask ourselves, “Who do people say we are?” Are we truly walking in the way of Jesus, or are we selfishly walking in our own way? Is it about us or about Jesus? We all fall short of the mark. None of us can live a perfect life. Often times we fail miserably!www.mysoutex.com
