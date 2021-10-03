CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sermon of the week: Love, grace and mercy follow us

During the month of September we have looked at some very hard scripture readings. These reading hopefully have caused us to look in the mirror and evaluate our Christian walk. We need to ask ourselves, “Who do people say we are?” Are we truly walking in the way of Jesus, or are we selfishly walking in our own way? Is it about us or about Jesus? We all fall short of the mark. None of us can live a perfect life. Often times we fail miserably!

bluemountaineagle.com

Sermon of the Week: Our time here is short, seek God's wisdom

Psalm 90:12,17 — So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom. And let the beauty of the Lord our God be upon us: and establish thou the work of our hands upon us; yea, the work of our hands establish thou it. How...
RELIGION
elizabethton.com

Christians believe God’s every word

Dear Rev. Graham: Why do Christians believe that they have the only religion that leads to heaven? — H.B. Dear H.B.: Christians believe God’s every word. Jesus said, “For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10). Who doesn’t want to...
RELIGION
biola.edu

Glimmers of Grace

In her years of medical practice as a trauma surgeon, Dr. Katie Butler has seen it all, and also seen the grace and kindness of God in the midst of terrible medical trauma (thus the subtitle for the book—A Doctor’s Reflections on Faith, Suffering and the Goodness of God). Join Scott and Sean for a fascinating discussion as Katie tells some of these stories of how the love of God peeked through in the ICU and ER.
RELIGION
Times and Democrat

FRIDAY SERMON: The greatest treasure

"The Kingdom of Heaven is like a treasure that a man discovered hidden in a field. In his excitement, he hid it again and sold everything he owned to get enough money to buy the field." — Matthew 13:44 (NLT) “Come see what I found.”. My cousin possessed a great...
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

COMMENTARY: If I’m Good Enough for God, Bless You

Can we have a frank discussion about freedom? The freedom I’m talking about is the freedom afforded to anyone who finds his or her way to Jesus the Christ. There is something quite liberating when you know or come to realize that you’ve been “set free’” as they say.  Have you ever thought about what that really means? The word, […]
RELIGION
thecantonherald.com

Finding love, grace through ministry

In 2019, Love & Grace Family Resource Ministry founders Alice and Dwayne Clements and Denise Daugherty felt called to serve the community by helping to feed the hungry. “I remember carrying a box from a food pantry to my grandmother’s house, who was 94 at the time. She started crying as ...
ADVOCACY
augustachronicle.com

Faith and Grace

God created humans and put them in a perfect environment. He gave them freedom to worship Him or rebel against Him. It was not a right but a freedom. Guess what they did. They disobeyed, which resulted in not only having a spiritual nature but also a sin nature which they freely practiced until God sent a flood because of their rebellion which destroyed all human life, except for eight people.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

Listening to God’s Calling to Serve

Have you ever found yourself overly excited about a particular cause? Or felt your heart ache over an event or situation that you wanted to help alleviate? Oftentimes we feel connected to a particular mission and a pull on our heart to serve in that specific regard. From my involvement...
RELIGION
pawneenews.com

Grace Notes

A story is told of a little boy who was asked to recite Psalm 23 in church. In the days prior, the lad worked hard to memorize the precious words. But when he got in front of the congregation on the designated Sunday, his mind went blank. There he stood, silent, legs shaking, lips quivering, sweaty hands tightly gripping the microphone. At last, he cleared his throat and blurted out, “The Lord is…
RELIGION
yoursun.com

Sermon of the Week: Ignore the hurtful words or foxes on the wall

Nehemiah was leading a building project in Jerusalem to repair the walls surrounding the city. The people had a mind to work and the project was coming together splendidly. However, some people were opposed to the project. Their opposition took the shape of discouraging and scandalous words that they hurled at the Israelites as they served the honor of their city and their God.
RELIGION
wkdzradio.com

Grace and Mercy Celebrates With 40% Off

Grace and Mercy Thrift Store is celebrating four years with a customer appreciation event. Manager Laurel Ann McClagan and Assistant Manager Kelly Selfe say it's been a busy week. Those extra special sales are designed to get everyone in the door. The ladies joke you can get everything there including...
SHOPPING
Independent Tribune

Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In-person and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “The Name Above All Names: The Potter.” Scripture: Jeremiah 18:1-6. Bethpage United Methodist Church109 Fellowship Ave. at West C Street, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald....
CONCORD, NC
starpublications.online

Harvest sermons

Mount Olivet United Methodist Church will begin a new series of sermons on the harvest starting this month. In earliest history, and in scripture, the harvest is the critical center of human life. In scripture, the harvest sets the rhythm of life. It determines the calendar, and the schedule of festivals, and the offerings that the people share with each other and return to God. From the earliest offerings, through the Psalms and Proverbs, the words of the prophets, to Jesus’ own teaching, many stories and teachings, and parables, and sayings begin in the experience of the harvest. This theme will connect our worship through the fall. Recognizing, celebrating, and sharing God’s gifts is a fruitful way of life.
SEAFORD, DE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ARMSTRONG-REINER: Jesus teaches us to be guided by love

It was my first week at the church. The preschool had just let out with the parents lining up their cars to pick up their children. That is when I got the phone call from our preschool director: “Pastor David, we need you outside right now.”. The parents of a...
RELIGION
mysoutex.com

‘Midnight Mass’ a slow burn, but strong on faith

I have only watched the first three episodes of the new Netflix limited series from modern day horror savant, Mike Flanagan — “Midnight Mass” — and will save my full deciding review of it for next week. Right off the bat, though, viewers of the new series will catch glimpses...
RELIGION
Ledger-Independent

Grace to self

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your pat
RELIGION
CBS Miami

Religious Statues Vandalized At St. Martha’s Catholic Church In Miami Shores

Miami Shores (CBSMiami) — For the second time in about a month, the statue of Jesus has been defaced. When you first arrive at St. Martha’s Catholic Church property in Miami Shores, the first thing you see is a statue of Jesus. But in recent days the statue looks a lot different. “The head was knocked off, the arm, and a hand,” said Mary Ross Agosta with the Archdiocese of Miami. According to Ross Agosta, after morning mass on September 30th the pastor Martha’s Catholic Church walked out to find the blessed statue of Christ damaged.   The vandals even went to the extremes...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
Central Oregonian

On the shore

Running toward Jesus, who is standing on the shoreline, will help build a lasting faith"Why not give your soul room to be reenchanted with Christ time and again?" â€“ "Gentle and Lowly," by Dane Ortlund. "When Simon Peter heard that it was the Lord, he put on his tunic (for he had stripped for work), jumped into the water and headed to shore." â€“ John 21: 7 (NLT) I work with adolescents, and so when I write articles for you all, I usually talk about teenagers. There is nothing wrong with that; I've personally learned so much about Jesus from...
RELIGION

