Golf

Celine Boutier earns stunning ShopRite LPGA Classic victory

By Mike McGarry
Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The final round of the $1.75 million ShopRite LPGA Classic began as a showdown between the second- and third-ranked players in the world. It ended with a victory by one of the LPGA’s up-and-coming players that was so surprising the winner admitted it left her stunned. Celine...

pressofatlanticcity.com

kion546.com

Inbee Park, Jin Young Ko tied at the top in ShopRite LPGA

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — The best two South Koreans in the world are set to battle it out at the ShopRite LPGA. Inbee Park birdied three of her last five holes for a 65. Jin Young Ko had five birdies over six holes earlier Saturday on the Bay Course at Seaview. She also shot 65. They were tied at 131 and were two shots clear of Patty Tavatanakit. Ko and Park also are among the best putters in women’s golf. Tavatanakit won the first major of the year at the ANA Inspiration. She figures she needs another low round to have a chance.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Celine Boutier wins the ShopRite LPGA with a closing 63 and some unlikely help from a pair of major winners

A playoff seemed inevitable at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Celine Boutier was in the locker room at Seaview Resort at 14 under. Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park, both at 13 under, were coming down the 18th at the Bay Course, a short par 5 that holds the opportunity for eagles, let alone birdies. After hitting their approach shots, Park had an eight-footer to tie Boutier, Ko a seven-footer.
GOLF
Miami Herald

Burns gets 2nd win of the year, Boutier rallies to win LPGA

Sam Burns ran off four birdies in a six-hole stretch to start the back nine and pulled away for a 5-under 67 to win the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour victory this year. Against a list of contenders looking for their first win, Burns showed...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Celine Boutier, the golden age still continues

First the triumph at the Solheim Cup, then the exploit at the Open de France. Now the feat arrived in Galloway, New Jersey, at the ShopRite Classic where, with a great comeback on the final lap (where it climbed from tenth position) and a total of 199 (66 70 63, -14) strokes, it won second career title on the LPGA Tour.
GOLF
golfpunkhq.com

Boutier storms to second LPGA Tour title

Celine Boutier matched a career-low score on Sunday with a final-round 63 in the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer to reach fourteen-under-par overall and hold off Rolex Rankings number two Jin Young Ko, number three Inbee Park and a charging Brooke Henderson for the second LPGA Tour title of her career.
GOLF
The Independent

Atlantic City Press

ShopRite LPGA Classic to have strong field Friday

The field of 132 leading female golfers for the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer on Friday is impressive, with major champions, Hall of Famers and eight of the past 10 winners since 2011. The 54-hole tournament will be held Friday through Sunday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel...
GALLOWAY, NJ
Golf Channel

Golf's first-ever all-female broadcast team to work ShopRite LPGA Classic

The ShopRite LPGA Classic will feature the first-ever all-female golf broadcast team in U.S. television history. NBC Sports and Golf Channel host Cara Banks will handle play-by-play duties, alongside analysts Judy Rankin and Paige Mackenzie. Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill will be the on-course reporters. Beth Hutter, who has produced...
GOLF
tvinsider.com

Golf Channel’s ShopRite LPGA Classic Broadcast Makes History

Another first will be achieved for female sportscasters when the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer tees off Friday, October 1, at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel in Galloway, New Jersey. Golf Channel’s coverage of the event will have an all-female roster of on-air talent for the first time in the...
GOLF
LPGA

Megha-Watt Star Returns to ShopRite LPGA Classic

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. GALLOWAY, N.J. | She has what television people love. When the camera light comes on, Megha Ganne, the 17-year-old sponsor invite to this week’s ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer, flashes that thousand-watt smile the world first saw during the U.S. Women’s Open. Then she stares straight into the lens like she’s talking to an old friend. Ganne makes you lean forward. She makes you stop and look and return the big smile even if you know she can’t see you. It’s a gift. Lydia Ko had it at 15. Rory McIlroy grew into it in his late 20s. Ganne appears to have been born with it.
GOLF
Atlantic City Press

Megha Ganne of Holmdel High School to compete in the ShopRite LPGA Classic

Megha Ganne will take four exams at Holmdel High School on Wednesday, including a tough computer science test. Next week, the senior will take the written test for her driver’s permit. “That’s the big one,” Ganne said. In between, Ganne will continue a year that has seen her become one...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Derrick

So Yeon Ryu, Ewart Shadoff share lead at ShopRite LPGA

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — So Yeon Ryu finally quit thinking about her swing and thought only about scoring just in time to birdie the last three holes for a 6-under 65 and a share of the lead with Jodi Ewart Shadoff in the ShopRite LPGA on Friday. Scoring was so...
GOLF
LPGA

World’s Greatest Putter Makes Early Run at ShopRite LPGA Classic

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. GALLOWAY, N.J. | Those of us who have watched have always believed it to be true. Anytime there’s a 19-hole discussion of the best putters in the world, names like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw and Bobby Locke come up. Among younger active players, talk always turns to Jordan Spieth with honorable mentions given to Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen and, because people’s best-of memories only go back a year or so, Jon Rahm. What you won’t hear unless you have an LPGA Tour fan in the discussion is the name Inbee Park. It’s an egregious oversight. Because Park, the youngest person ever to earn a spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame, has been the best putter in the world for the better part of a decade.
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Seaview is playing like a links course at ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY, N.J.—Conditions at the Bay Course at Seaview Resort tend to vary year to year during the ShopRite LPGA Classic, often depending on conditions and whether or not the wind blows. The course has played firm and fast this week. The wind picked up beginning in the afternoon Saturday, and...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Lexi Thompson appreciates her fans at LPGA ShopRite Classic

GALLOWAY, N.J.—Lexi Thompson always draws a crowd as her fans jockey for position on every hole just to get a glimpse of the 11-time LPGA Tour winner. When Thompson is the first player in her group to putt out, fans quickly start scurrying to the next tee, a quick walk with the tees and greens laid out in close proximity at Seaview.
GOLF
The Guardian

