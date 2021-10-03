CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula rallies for reproductive rights over restrictive abortion laws

By Emily Tschetter
montanakaimin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 people stood in solidarity with nationwide reproductive rights protests in a UM student-organized rally on the Missoula County Courthouse lawn Saturday. “There’s been really targeted attacks against birthing people’s bodies, abortions, and reproductive justice that we need to address,” said UM Women’s Resource Resource Center Director Mia McKinney, the organizer of the Missoula rally.

