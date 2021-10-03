CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garoppolo injures calf and Montgomery hurts knee

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco turned to rookie quarterback Trey Lance when starter Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf injury. Garoppolo threw a TD on the opening drive but struggled after that for San Francisco. Lance had played only seven offensive snaps the first three games in a situational role. The No. 3 pick in the draft started the second half for the 49ers on Sunday and finished 9 for 18 for 157 yards with two TDs, 41 yards rushing and a 2-point conversion run.

bleachernation.com

Report: “Initial Belief” After Early Tests Suggest David Montgomery’s Knee Injury is a Hyperextension, But MRI Coming Monday

Watching David Montgomery go down (and not get up) in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Bears win against the Lions did a number in taking the wind out of our sails. Montgomery had already bulldozed his way to a 20+ carry, 100+ yard, 2 TD game by the time the injury happened. And when Montgomery walked off the field, it was easy to default to fearing the worst.
NFL
FanSided

David Montgomery posts cryptic tweet after gnarly knee injury

After suffering a brutal knee injury, David Montgomery updated Bears fans on Twitter with what appears to be better news than expected. Chicago Bears fans watched Justin Fields collect his first win as an NFL starter with bated breath. While the win was a huge relief, the loss of David Montgomery put a damper on the celebration especially considering how serious the injury seemed at the time.
NFL
numberfire.com

Update: Bears rule out David Montgomery (knee) in Week 4

The Chicago Bears have ruled out running back David Montgomery from Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. As expected, Montgomery was quickly ruled out from Sunday's game. He appeared to be in significant pain and was helped from the field. We'll have to wait for further...
NFL
State
Washington State
chatsports.com

Bears’ Montgomery out a month with knee sprain

Chicago Bears, Montgomery, David Montgomery, Damien Williams, Justin Fields, Detroit Lions, Detroit, Chicago, Bernard Law Montgomery, 1st Viscount Montgomery of Alamein, Fox Broadcasting Company. The Bears and David Montgomery have caught quite the fortunate break with his knee. The third-year running back will miss the next 4-5 weeks with a...
NFL
Daily Herald

Bears vs. Raiders: 5 things to watch in the Week 5 matchup

The Bears will visit Las Vegas for the first time this week when they take on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. The Bears and Raiders will meet on U.S. soil for the first time since 2015. Their last meeting was in London in 2019. It will be the Bears' first trip to the Raiders' home stadium since they visited Oakland in 2011.
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
WDAM-TV

Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, died at age 37. Haralson is a native of Flora, Mississippi, who went on to play nine years in the NFL. He played high school ball at Madison Central before going to college at the University of Tennessee. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is loving life with the Patriots

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott is loving life in Massachusetts, where she’s supporting the Patriots’ rookie quarterback. Scott shared a series of Instagram Story posts from Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, where Jones and the Pats suffered a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, 17-16. Scott, a University of...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

The Patriots Are Signing A Familiar Veteran QB To Roster

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is officially back on the New England Patriots roster, and this time, it’s for good. The Patriots promoted Hoyer from their practice squad to serve as Mac Jones’ backup last weekend in Miami and then reverted him back to the taxi squad after the game. That was only done for procedural purposes though.
NFL
