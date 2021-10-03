Arizona Wildcats' Kim Aiken zig-Zagged his way to better shooting over the summer
Kim Aiken zigged his way from Eastern Washington to Arizona through Washington State in the offseason, but he never did become a Zag. It just might have felt that way. After finishing last season at Eastern Washington — starting a journey that led to a commitment to Arizona, then Washington State and then to Arizona again — Aiken spent a lot of gym time working out with departing Gonzaga standout Corey Kispert.www.ktbs.com
