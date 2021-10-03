Hochul fills lane as establishment candidate as rivals eye challenges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Before Andrew Cuomo became entangled in scandal, his then-lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, had been in talks to join President Joe Biden’s administration, CBS2 learned Thursday night. Sources said that sometime in January of this year Cuomo staffers told Hochul they wanted to take her off the ticket for the next election because they wanted to have somebody who was “more of a partner,” and have somebody that represented the diversity of the state. Melissa DeRosa, then-secretary to the governor, approached the Biden administration about getting a job for her. Hochul wanted ambassador to Canada or Ireland. Biden’s people came back with the idea of undersecretary to an agency. Hochul then suggested undersecretary of commerce. That was in the works when nursing home and sexual harassment scandals started to unfold in the Cuomo administration. Hochul then decided to stay on as lieutenant governor. CBS2 reached out to Gov. Hochul’s office for comment on Thursday night, but did not immediately hear back.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO