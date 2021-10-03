CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Hochul fills lane as establishment candidate as rivals eye challenges

By JOE MAHONEY CNHI State Reporter
Lockport Union-Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — In an emerging contest in which all players have yet to take the field, Gov. Kathy Hochul is being described as the early favorite to run as the Democratic Party establishment candidate in what will be an unusually short primary season. "I think she will be successful at...

www.lockportjournal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Sources: Before Cuomo’s Scandals Unraveled, Then-Lt. Gov. Hochul Was In Talks To Join The Biden Administration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Before Andrew Cuomo became entangled in scandal, his then-lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, had been in talks to join President Joe Biden’s administration, CBS2 learned Thursday night. Sources said that sometime in January of this year Cuomo staffers told Hochul they wanted to take her off the ticket for the next election because they wanted to have somebody who was “more of a partner,” and have somebody that represented the diversity of the state. Melissa DeRosa, then-secretary to the governor, approached the Biden administration about getting a job for her. Hochul wanted ambassador to Canada or Ireland. Biden’s people came back with the idea of undersecretary to an agency. Hochul then suggested undersecretary of commerce. That was in the works when nursing home and sexual harassment scandals started to unfold in the Cuomo administration. Hochul then decided to stay on as lieutenant governor. CBS2 reached out to Gov. Hochul’s office for comment on Thursday night, but did not immediately hear back.
POLITICS
Lockport Union-Sun

ALBANY NOTEBOOK: Could Cuomo come back?

The campaign slogan was: "He May Not Be Perfect. But He's Perfect for D.C." With that marketing behind him in 1992, Marion Barry, the disgraced former mayor of the District of Columbia, captured a City Council seat in the same city where he had been convicted of possessing crack cocaine. There was even video of him puffing on a crack pipe.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
Maryland State
Albany, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Montana State
City
Maryland, NY
Albany, NY
Elections
Times Union

Many Cuomo-era leaders clear offices as Hochul fills cabinet

ALBANY — A smattering of state officials began clearing out their offices this week as Gov. Kathy Hochul accelerated her self-imposed 45-day deadline to infuse her administration with new leadership. The moves — details of the departure discussions were not revealed — have or will result in the departure of...
ALBANY, NY
keysweekly.com

TOUGH QUESTIONS: CANDIDATES ADDRESS PRESSING CHALLENGES FACING MARATHON

Candidates vying for the open seats on Marathon’s City Council gathered on Sept. 30 to tackle a wide variety of issues, in a forum presented by the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce and the Weekly Newspapers. Each candidate was offered the chance to answer 12 questions designed to show their insight on the issues foremost in the minds of Marathon residents. The questions and candidates’ responses are below; please note that answers have been edited for length. For a full recording of the forum, please visit monroe-fl.vod.castus.tv/vod.
MARATHON, FL
wbfo.org

Hochul, in first 45 days in office, has dealt with big challenges facing NY

Kathy Hochul was thrust into the state and national spotlight this summer when she replaced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace over a sexual harassment scandal. At the time, Hochul asked the public to give her 45 days to make the transition and start implementing key changes. Here's a look at what she's done in that time.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Buffalo News

Hochul says she's unfazed as three from Brooklyn eye governor's job

ALBANY – Alliteration alert: is a Buffalo/Brooklyn brawl brewing?. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who hopes to have a clear path to the party nomination next year in her bid to win a full term as governor, on Wednesday acknowledged the obvious: some of the key fellow Democrats eyeing her job come from the borough of Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariano Rivera
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Bill De Blasio
wbfo.org

Hochul increasingly likely to face a primary challenge

It’s increasingly likely that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will face challenges in the June 2022 Democratic primary when she runs for election to the seat next year. Potential opponents include the state’s attorney general and New York City’s public advocate. Attorney General Tish James was considered a potential challenger...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate New York#State Of New York#Impeachment#Democratic Party#D Long Island#African American
Daily Star

As Hochul seeks full term, rivals line up

ALBANY — In an emerging contest in which all players have yet to take the field, Gov. Kathy Hochul is being described as the early favorite to run as the Democratic Party establishment candidate in what will be an unusually short primary season. "I think she will be successful at...
ALBANY, NY
New York Post

Gov. Hochul, potential challengers meet for breakfast at Junior’s in Brooklyn

The pancakes and politics were piping hot at the Brooklyn Democratic Party breakfast fundraiser Thursday morning, drawing together New York power players including: Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. It...
BROOKLYN, NY
wamc.org

Hochul Prepares For Fallout From Vaccine Mandate Challenges

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for hospital workers has not caused any major crises in the first three days of the requirement, but says staffing shortages and ongoing court action are creating uncertainty. Hochul says 92% of all hospital workers in the state have received...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Crain's New York Business

Hochul, in Brooklyn, steps into lion’s den of possible Democratic rivals

To win the gubernatorial election next year, Gov. Kathy Hochul likely will have to fend off a group of Brooklyn-based Democrats who are her political allies today but could be her opponents tomorrow. Hochul stepped into a lion’s den of rivals Thursday morning when she joined Attorney General Letitia James,...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Standard-Examiner

Weber County GOP rules on candidate selection stay as is, challenge fizzles

OGDEN — The Weber County Republican Party candidate selection process, favoring those who seek a place on the ballot solely through party convention, will remain as is. Lorraine Brown, secretary of the county party, had sought consideration of a change to party bylaws that would have eliminated distinctions between candidates who seek a place on the ballot solely via party convention and those who also go the signature-gathering route. It’s a wonky topic, but a controversial one that has generated plenty of heat among Republicans in Weber County and across the state in recent years.
WEBER COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy