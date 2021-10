CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man and former Worland newspaper editor delivered shoes on Tuesday to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, one of the health systems that treated him earlier this year when he was ill with COVID-19. Bob Vines and a crew of family and friends delivered more than 200 pairs of shoes to certified nursing assistants and hospital staff at CRMC, free of charge to them. The shoes were provided by BALA, a company that designs footwear specifically with nurses and health-care workers in mind.

