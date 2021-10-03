Cubs edge Cardinals 3-2 in rain-shortened finale

CHICAGO — The win that put these Cardinals on the brink of history the Swifties did not reach and Whiteyball never matched may have come despite a significant loss. The hard-charging Cardinals won their 13th consecutive game by holding fast to a shrinking lead and downing the Cubs, 8-5, in Game 1 of a doubleheader Friday at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals can match the club record set in 1935 for consecutive victories with a win in the nightcap. A rousing victory that included the 30th home runs of the season from Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill turn a frightening turn in the sixth for shortstop Edmundo Sosa.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO