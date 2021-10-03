Owen-Ames-Kimball Florida awarded Punta Gorda Airport FBO hangar project
SchenkelShultz Architecture and general contractor Owen-Ames-Kimball (OAK) have been chosen as the design-build team for the new Fixed Base Operator (FBO) hangar at the Punta Gorda Airport by The Charlotte County Airport Authority, the contractor said in a Sept. 28 statement. The team will provide design and construction turnkey activities for this project performance, including architectural programming, design, scheduling, and construction services.www.floridaconstructionnews.com
