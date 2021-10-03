Buccaneers at Patriots: Week 4 inactives
It’s finally here. The return of Tom Brady to New England as the Buccaneers take on the Patriots. However, the other return was not meant to be. We learned on Saturday that tight end Rob Gronkowski did not make the trip to Foxboro as his rib injuries were far worse than initially believed. According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, Gronk has four cracked ribs, one broken rib, and a punctured lung so his absence may very well extend past this week;www.bucsnation.com
