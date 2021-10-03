CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers at Patriots: Week 4 inactives

By James Yarcho
bucsnation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s finally here. The return of Tom Brady to New England as the Buccaneers take on the Patriots. However, the other return was not meant to be. We learned on Saturday that tight end Rob Gronkowski did not make the trip to Foxboro as his rib injuries were far worse than initially believed. According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, Gronk has four cracked ribs, one broken rib, and a punctured lung so his absence may very well extend past this week;

