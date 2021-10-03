Watch: A.J. Green Hauls in Long Touchdown Against Rams

CINCINNATI — He may not be what he once was, but A.J. Green is playing well in Arizona.

The veteran has five receptions (six targets) for 67 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown on Sunday. The Cardinals currently have a 34-13 lead over the Rams late in the third quarter.

If Green doesn't catch another pass today, he's still on pace to finish with 64 receptions, 1,054 yards and eight touchdowns.

Watch his 41-yard touchdown that gave Arizona the lead below.

