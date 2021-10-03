Crowd salutes Zimmerman, then Sox beat ‘pen (updated)

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox dispatched the New York Yankees in gratifying fashion in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday night. Their reward? A showdown with the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Tampa Bay was one of just three teams to hit the century mark in wins in 2021, and the only American League team to do so. The Rays are in the postseason for the third straight season, losing to the L.A. Dodgers in the World Series in 2020 and falling to the Astros in the ALDS in 2019 after winning the Wild Card game. The Rays...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO