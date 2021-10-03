CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Crowd salutes Zimmerman, then Sox beat ‘pen (updated)

By Mark Zuckerman
masnsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe outcome of the game was important - to the Red Sox. The Nationals wanted to respect that. And yet there were things the Nats felt they needed to do in this Game 162, whether putting a 23-year-old rookie on the mound for his major league debut, giving a retiring catcher a chance to take the field one last time or giving a potentially retiring franchise icon a chance to depart the field to the celebration he deserves.

www.masnsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
masnsports.com

Zimmermann stingy in return and O’s rally past Red Sox (updated)

Bruce Zimmermann was worth the long wait for the Orioles. The multiple injuries and more than three months between starts. The unexpected delay in his return and further rehab. This is what September is about in Baltimore. The presentation of another prospect to evaluate, and the hopes of squeezing out...
MLB
masnsports.com

Rizzo: After low point this year, improvement expected in 2022

Mike Rizzo wasn’t about to put a timetable on the Nationals’ rebuilding project to become a contender again, but the longtime general manager seemed to make it clear today in an end-of-season session with reporters that he views this year as the low point in the process, with significant improvement expected in 2022.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordy Mercer
Person
Ryan Zimmerman
Person
Alex Avila
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Kyle Finnegan
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Stephen Strasburg
masnsports.com

Orioles and Red Sox lineups (plus notes)

The Orioles’ final home game of the 2021 season will begin with rookie Alexander Wells making his 11th major league appearance and eighth start. Wells has a 7.61 ERA and 1.745 WHIP in 36 2/3 innings. He’s averaging 12.3 hits, 3.4 walks, 5.9 strikeouts and 2.2 home runs per nine innings.
MLB
masnsports.com

Rogers fades late, Nats can’t rally to beat Red Sox (updated)

It had been a while since Nationals Park experienced this kind of energy, provided by a crowd of 32,521 filled with fans with varied reasons to get amped up for the opener of the season’s final series. Some were excited to see Juan Soto’s last charge for a batting title...
MLB
masnsports.com

Martinez says Hickey will return, less definitive on other coaches

The Nationals pitching staff enters today’s season finale sporting a 4.79 ERA, seventh-worst in the majors. And that number has only gotten worse as the season has played out. Since the All-Star break, the Nats’ ERA is a gaudy 5.60, third-worst in the majors. So as they prepare to evaluate...
MLB
masnsports.com

Parra activated, García sits again, Adon could pitch Sunday

Gerardo Parra is getting one last shot to finish the season on the field, but it appears Luis García’s season may have already ended. Parra was activated off the 10-day injured list prior to this afternoon’s game against the Red Sox, with left-hander Josh Rogers placed on the IL with a right hamstring strain. It’s a fortuitous break for Parra, who last played Sept. 4 before being taken off the roster with inflammation in his right knee.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Nats#Yankees#American League
MLB

Red Sox-Rays Game 1 FAQ (LIVE, FS1)

ST. PETERSBURG – For a few months this year, the Red Sox and Rays went back and forth atop the American League East. Boston claimed the division’s top spot from early April to May 23, then Tampa Bay led for nearly a month. The Red Sox regained first place and held on from late June until July 30. Then the Rays pulled off a three-game sweep at Tropicana Field and pulled away over the season’s final two months. In the end, the vaunted AL East belonged to Tampa Bay’s 100-win club.
MLB
WPRI 12 News

Sox beat Yankees, advance to ALDS

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber homered off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, and Nathan Eovaldi took a shutout into the sixth inning to help the Boston Red Sox beat New York 6-2 Tuesday night in the AL wild-card game. Bogaerts also made a perfect relay to throw out Aaron Judge at the plate […]
MLB
The Oregonian

New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox: AL Wild Card free live stream, score updates, odds, TV channel, how to watch MLB playoffs online (10/5/21)

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees will face off against Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox in the 2021 American League Wild Card game to decide who moves on to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS when the first pitch is thrown on Tuesday, October 5, at 5:08 p.m. PT/8:08 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston with live TV on ESPN.
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Red Sox Win AL Wild Card Game // $9 Sox Tickets? – 10/6 (Hour 1)

(16:17) WHAT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT: XanderBogaerts and Kyle Schwarber homered off Gerrit Cole while Nathan Eovaldi took a shutout into the sixth inning in the AL wild-card game to help the Red Sox beat New York 6-2. Boston now advances to the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Also, were the Red Sox offering dirt cheap tickets to colleges and hospitals for last night’s game?
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Four Reasons Why Red Sox Will Beat Rays In ALDS (As Sizable Underdogs)

The Boston Red Sox aren’t supposed to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. After all, the Red Sox weren’t supposed to be any good this season after a disastrous 2020 in which they finished in last place in the AL East. They weren’t supposed to win 90 games. They weren’t supposed to reach the postseason. And they weren’t supposed to take down the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox’ Season Rests On Chris Sale’s Shoulders Now

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — After returning to the Red Sox’ rotation in mid-August from Tommy John surgery, Chris Sale faced a lighter load than one might expect for an ace who’s annually in the Cy Young conversation. For a pitcher rediscovering himself after missing a year and a half, that surely made a lot of sense. But on Friday night in Tampa, there’s no more room for taking it easy. The Red Sox will need Sale to be Sale, or else their season may crumble. The Red Sox aren’t really built to come back from a 2-0 hole in a...
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Breakdown: Do Sox Stand A Chance Against 100-Win Rays?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox dispatched the New York Yankees in gratifying fashion in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday night. Their reward? A showdown with the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Tampa Bay was one of just three teams to hit the century mark in wins in 2021, and the only American League team to do so. The Rays are in the postseason for the third straight season, losing to the L.A. Dodgers in the World Series in 2020 and falling to the Astros in the ALDS in 2019 after winning the Wild Card game. The Rays...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy