Tobias Harris discusses his growing relationship with Joel Embiid

By Ky Carlin
 5 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

For the Philadelphia 76ers to have success in the 2021-22 season, they will rely greatly on Joel Embiid. That much is common knowledge, but there will be even more pressure on Tobias Harris.

For Harris, his job is to be the No. 2 guy to Embiid going forward. With Ben Simmons essentially out of the picture, Harris assumes that responsibility. He will have to be a big scorer while stepping up and being even more of a leader.

Therefore, his relationship with Embiid is going to be crucial. Considering this is their third full season together, their relationship continues trending upward.

“It’s always growing,” said Harris on Sunday. “Two guys that are extreme competitors and two guys who love to win. For us, it’s just figuring out how we can make each other’s life easier on the court. Off the court, he’s always been a guy that myself and him can have conversations, we talk. I don’t know where this notion Joel maybe doesn’t talk to people but he talks to me.”

Embiid has admitted in the past he does not open up much to his teammates; he would rather stay inside and play video games when he is not playing basketball. The fact he is talking more is a big step forward. The fact he is talking to Harris often is a good sign for Philadelphia’s fortunes as those two need to be on the same page all season.

“We talk a lot and we just discuss a lot of different things,” Harris continued. “His family, off the court stuff and a lot of our conversations is basketball. How we can be better as a team, how we can be better as leaders of this group, and that’s about it.”

The Sixers will continue to rely on these two as they head into their preseason schedule on Monday against the Toronto Raptors.

