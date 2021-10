HOUSTON -- A 6-1 loss to the Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series left the White Sox with a what-if situation to ponder. It wasn’t so much about using Lucas Giolito in Game 1 as opposed to Lance Lynn, who allowed five runs on six hits over 3 2/3 innings as his struggles against Houston continued Thursday at Minute Maid Park. Even if Giolito started Game 1, Lynn would have still gone in Game 2 at Houston.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO