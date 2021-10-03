CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week in Women's Football: Kristina Maksuti interview; Paul Riley fired; Indoor Pro Soccer;

By Tim Grainey
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, TribalFootball.com has an exclusive interview with Kristina Maksuti, the American-born forward who plays internationally for Albania and at the club level for Klepp of Norway. We also touch on the breaking news out of the NWSL that North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley was fired after The Athletic's expose with numerous allegations of his long-time abuse and harassment of players, which could even threaten the future of the NWSL.

