CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

News in Brief

By Will Vraspir
Hastings Tribune
 5 days ago

Vehicles reportedly driven by Breann M. Norton of 2670 S. Smokey Hill Road and Earl E. Christy of 1843 W. Eighth St. collided Sept. 29 at Burlington Avenue near Third Street. Maximize your time and effort and save gas! The Hastings Tribune “Get The Job” Job Fair will have 20+ large local employers in attendance making it possible to research and apply for many employment opportunities in one visit. Don’t miss this event being held on Thursday, October 7th at the Hastings Tribune from 10am-3pm at 908 W. 2nd St. -Adv.

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hastings Tribune

Man at center of standoff wanted fugitive

The Hastings Police Department has released more details about the nearly five-hour standoff Thursday in the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue in a news release issued Friday. HPD detectives Cale Neelly and James Barron were conducting surveillance in the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
Hastings Tribune

Wanted man arrested after standoff

Hastings police arrested a 45-year-old Hastings man Thursday following a nearly five-hour standoff in the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue. Capt. Michael Doremus with the Hastings Police Department said an officer attempted to make contact with two individuals in the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue about 12:40 p.m.
HASTINGS, NE
downbeach.com

Longport News in Brief

LONGPORT – The Board of Commissioners Sept. 22 took the following actions during its monthly board meeting. According to Commissioner Jim Leeds, borough employees have requested hazard pay for working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal Funding in the amount of $89,000 has been made available to the municipality to cover costs incurred as a result of the pandemic. The funding will be paid over the next two years.
LONGPORT, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H Street#Edgar#The Tribune E Edition
Greensburg Daily News

Rush County News Briefs

The Indiana Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 update and Rush County has returned to Red Advisory for positivity test rate. There will be a Planning and Zoning Town Hall meeting hosted by the City of Rushville Advisory Plan Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Historic Board. The meeting is open to the public.
RUSH COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy