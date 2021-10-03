News in Brief

LONGPORT – The Board of Commissioners Sept. 22 took the following actions during its monthly board meeting. According to Commissioner Jim Leeds, borough employees have requested hazard pay for working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal Funding in the amount of $89,000 has been made available to the municipality to cover costs incurred as a result of the pandemic. The funding will be paid over the next two years.

