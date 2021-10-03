CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport Beach, CA

Everything We Know About the Southern California Oil Spill Right Now

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA unified command consisting of Beta Offshore Amplify Energy, the U.S. Coast Guard, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response (CDFW-OSPR) is responding to the oil spill first reported Saturday approximately 3 miles off the coast of Newport Beach, California, near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The National Transportation Safety Board says it is now investigating the matter.

gcaptain.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Business
Huntington Beach, CA
Business
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Industry
Newport Beach, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Long Beach, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Government
City
Eureka, CA
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#The U S Coast Guard#Cdfw#The Coast Guard#Uscg Los Angeles#The Unified Command
The Associated Press

Biden will not block documents sought by House committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy