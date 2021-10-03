ELLE Japan features Jimin's Louis Vuitton 'Petite Malle' bag as one of the most popular designer bags among Korean Celebrities

Taking to the Louvre Museum once again, Nicolas Ghesquière delved into the concept of time for his Spring/Summer 2022 Louis Vuitton show. Describing the collection as a “grand bal of time” in the presentation notes, the designer traveled back to the 19th century with panniered dresses embellished with ornate details. A shiny golden gown was accessorized with futuristic sunglasses, adding an element of juxtaposition to the range. The theme was further explored with boxy jackets, while the voluminous dresses were styled with lace-up sandals. More art nouveau-style shades and headpieces took over the presentation as models walked down the runway in jeans worn with a maxi-length slip dress followed by leather coats. Bulky bags and glossy puffer jackets served as accents as a polka-dotted cape and frayed chiffon designs made their way down the catwalk.

