ELLE Japan features Jimin's Louis Vuitton 'Petite Malle' bag as one of the most popular designer bags among Korean Celebrities

By pjms_gina
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLE, headquartered in Paris, is considered to be the World's most prominent fashion magazine, with 46 international editions in over 60 countries. ELLE Japan is one of these international editions, defined as the first of the many international ELLE publications. In an article released on September 28, 2021, for the 2021 Fall/Winter edition, ELLE Japan investigated the bags that fashionable Korean celebrities all love. The magazine highlighted the 'star bag' especially worn by Korean celebrities who own many bags, adding that this particular bag would be aesthetically eye-catching and fits with other accessories, thus considered an 'it' bag.

