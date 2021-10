If you have a birthday coming up, you may hear enthusiastic shouts of “happy birthday!” from your friends and lovers. However, if it’s a birthday that requires you to renew your North Carolina driver’s license, well, it might not be a very happy birthday after all. In fact, it could be downright depressing because there are no available appointments anytime soon in Department of Motor Vehicle offices in Greensboro for driver’s license renewals.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO