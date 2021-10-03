“For thou art my rock and my fortress; therefore, for thy name’s sake lead me, and guide me.” (Psalm 31:3) In this psalm of misery and mercy, we see David’s testimony. “In thee, O LORD, do I put my trust; let me never be ashamed: deliver me in thy righteousness,” (Psalm 31:1). His faith was strong, but afflictions and opposition were on all sides. He appeals to God for relief (Psalm 31:2) and is confident of the reply and that that reply will reflect God’s omnipotence and grace. His total trust was in this benevolent God. “Into thine hand I commit my spirit: thou hast redeemed me, O LORD God of truth,” (v. 5), which, of course, was quoted by Christ at the moment of His death on the cross (Luke 23:46).