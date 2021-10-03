Four scheduled local projects to impact some travel routes this week

Four local projects that will impact some travel routes are scheduled to occur this week. All projects are weather dependant. A lane closure is scheduled starting Monday night, October 4, after 7 pm in the northbound lane in the vicinity of 2209 Shawneehaw Avenue (Peak Fitness) in Banner Elk. It will be closed for maintenance work on a natural gas line. The lane closure will potentially last four nights Monday, Oct 4 thru Thursday, Oct 7. Work will only occur those nights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM.