CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone, NC

Four scheduled local projects to impact some travel routes this week

By Kenneth Reece
wataugaonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour local projects that will impact some travel routes are scheduled to occur this week. All projects are weather dependant. A lane closure is scheduled starting Monday night, October 4, after 7 pm in the northbound lane in the vicinity of 2209 Shawneehaw Avenue (Peak Fitness) in Banner Elk. It will be closed for maintenance work on a natural gas line. The lane closure will potentially last four nights Monday, Oct 4 thru Thursday, Oct 7. Work will only occur those nights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM.

wataugaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Brown
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy