Phoenix, AZ

$77k grant enhanced State programs aimed at youth alcohol enforcement in 2021

By The Bee News
thebee.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article$77k grant enhanced State programs aimed at youth alcohol enforcement in 2021. Phoenix – The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) awarded $77,277 to the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) through a federal grant in October 2020. The funding was disbursed through September 2021, and provided personnel overtime, personnel expenses, out-of-state travel, and material resources.

Phoenix, AZ
#Alcohol#Dui#Identification Card#State#The Governor#Office Of Highway Safety#Gohs#Dllc
