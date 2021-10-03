CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Peace, love and the Dead: JerryFest returns to Five Points

By Allen Wallace
 5 days ago

It’s been a long strange trip since the 2019 edition, but JerryFest returned to Five Points bigger than ever Sunday. After the pandemic limited the annual festival honoring the life and art of Jerry Garcia to a virtual event last year, fans of the Grateful Dead were ready to be back in person. Early estimates indicated that this could be the best-attended JerryFest yet. The festival began in 2014 and annually draws well over 1,000 people to the Five Points fountain and the surrounding area.

