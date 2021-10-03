55th Old Fashion Days success

GREENUP The Greenup Old Fashion Days returned this year with its popular Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The Russell Orchestra started off the festivities at 11 a.m., followed by a Spelling Bee (sponsored by the Greenup County Retired Teachers Association — the winner was Hadley Johnson, a fourth-grade student at Greysbranch Elementary), and then there was more entertainment by the talented members of the Russell band, Middle and High School choir, and the Russell McDowell choir. The Raceland-Worthington choir had its Hillbilly Spectacular, followed by the Raceland guitar show, Raceland bands and the Greenup County cheerleaders. Finishing out the day on the main stage was Dewey Sanderson (hammer dulcimer), Kentucky Memories, a 5K run, the Baby/Children’s Pageant and Gospel Night.

The three-day event was filled with vendors, food and live music from performers such as Mattox Hale, Jace Turley, Rock Bottom Band, Sam L. Smith, The Goodfellas and Larry Pancake. The Greenup Old Tractor Engine and Machinery (G.O.T.E.M.) showcased agricultural equipment through the generations, and an antique car show (sponsored by the Lions Club) lined the streets of the City of Greenup.

Patrons were able to see the Quilt Show in the Fiscal Courtroom at the courthouse, watch the tricycle race and the Mutt Strut dog show, the Soc and Sam kayak/canoe race, and the apple pie baking contest, and of course the annual Old Fashion Days parade.

The parade theme this year was Mattie Coldiron’s Memories of Old Fashion Days, and the Grand Marshals of the parade this year were her extended family. Coldiron, who exemplified the soul of Greenup County for many residents for generations, passed this year due to COVID-19. On Sept. 14, the Greenup County Fiscal Court officially named the courthouse gazebo as The Mattie Coldiron Gazebo and presented her family with a plaque at the opening ceremonies of Old Fashion Days.