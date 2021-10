Facebook and its many services were randomly down yesterday. It was a bit odd to see such a massive service get taken out worldwide, but that’s what happened. Facebook and the services it had to offer consumers were down for several hours. Conspiracies started to pop up online about the reason behind the sudden drop in services, and chances are more than a few people were calling their ISP to see if their internet was down. Whether you restarted your gateway, PC, or toggled between online and offline WIFI, there wasn’t any fixing this issue.

