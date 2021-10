Tieing their third game of the season in overtime, Boys Varsity Soccer ties Olathe East 2-2. Early in the first half, Junior Miles Crosser intercepts a pass, taking a touch towards the goal. Outside of the penalty box, Crosser shoots the ball, passing the goalie into the back of the net. Shortly after, sophomore Beck Rettenmaier shoots the ball into the side of the net, scoring the second goal of the half. The Lancers go into halftime up 2-0. In the second half, Olathe East scores 2 goals, ending the regulation time with a score of 2-2. After two ten-minute periods of overtime, neither team could find the net for a winning goal, ending the game 2-2.

OLATHE, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO