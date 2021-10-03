Students Advocate Redistricting UC San Diego Away from La Jolla

At the County of San Diego Independent Redistricting Commission hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 28, several UC San Diego students called for redistricting UCSD out of City Council District 1, which includes communities such as La Jolla, University City, Torrey Hills, Torrey Pines, and Carmel Valley. The students called for the inclusion of the campus in a new, majority-AAPI (Asian-American and Pacific Islander) district community with Clairemont Mesa, Mira Mesa, and Sorrento Valley.