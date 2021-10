Adin Hill left the ice midway through San Jose Sharks practice and did not return. The goalie was clutching the area around his left wrist when he went into the locker room. “He got a shot off part of the wrist or the arm,” Bob Boughner told San Jose Hockey Now. “His glove opened up, it was a two-on-one. It was a stinger. He got off, he’s just getting looked at right now.”