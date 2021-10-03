CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cousins, Vikings’ offense stalls against Browns’ pass rush

gowatertown.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense produced another dominant performance. This one gave coach Kevin Stefanski a victory over his old team. The Browns beat the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Vikings fell to 1-3. Cousins and the Vikings had to turn away from their short, quick passing game in an attempt to get anything going against Cleveland’s stout defense. Minnesota went 74 yards in 14 plays to open the scoring and then totaled 175 yards the rest of the game. Cousins was pressured consistently by Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and the Vikings had their worst offensive output of the season. Cousins finished 20 of 28 for 203 yards passing.

www.gowatertown.net

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Cousins thriving while Vikings find balance on offense

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins took the shotgun snap and had the Seattle Seahawks’ pass rush immediately closing in. The Minnesota quarterback lofted a pass into the middle of the field while backpedaling, a potentially scary situation for a team nursing a 10-point lead and looking to win its first game of the year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kirk Cousins Throws Three First-Half Touchdown Passes as Vikings Lead 21-17

Kirk Cousins' streak of incredible first halves is up to three. He has thrown eight touchdown passes this season, all of them in the first half. Cousins connected with Tyler Conklin, Adam Thielen, and Justin Jefferson in the first half as the Vikings lead the Seahawks 21-17. The Vikings' first...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Ap#The Minnesota Vikings
winonapost.com

Viking View: Cousins courageous?

Believe it or not, I have come, not to bury Kirk Cousins … but to attempt to praise him. If you have followed this column during Minnesota’s Cousins era, you know that I have often been a bit hard on our beleaguered and culturally clueless millionaire signal caller. Indeed, after the Vikings loss in this season’s opener, I compared Cousins’ mobility in the pocket to that of a sculpture model, and suggested that he take ballet lessons to become lighter on his feet. Funny stuff, but not really fair.
NFL
KESQ

With extra-confident Cousins, Vikings prep for potent Browns

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Kirk Cousins has shown the Minnesota Vikings a more confident leader this year. His play on the field over the first three games has been as strong as ever. Cousins had a big hand in a commanding 30-17 victory over Seattle last week as the Vikings rebounded from two narrow losses. They’re 1-2. They have their hands full Sunday against Cleveland. The Browns are 2-1. They set multiple team records in a 26-6 win over Chicago last week. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are powering their attack.
NFL
FanSided

Browns: 5 players who need to step up against the Vikings

These are five players who need to step up against the Vikings. The Browns handled their business against the Vikings but that doesn’t mean that everyone played their best. There were a few players in the Bears game that could absolutely do with a better effort in Minnesota. This week’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Morning Journal

Browns prioritizing improving pass rush

The Browns have allowed 54 points in two games. Opponents are converting on third down 63 percent of the time (17 of 27) and they have three sacks — only one by Myles Garrett, whose goal remains to be Defensive Player of the Year. So what gives?. “It’s the NFL,...
NFL
vikings.com

Lunchbreak: Vikings Benefit from Cousins' Crispness on 3rd Downs Against Seahawks

The Vikings are enjoying a Victory Monday for the first time in 2021, after knocking off the Seahawks 30-17 Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. In looking back over Minnesota's defeat of Seattle, Mark Craig of the Star Tribune shared takeaways from the game via his weekly “Five Extra Points” article.
NFL
Yardbarker

How Browns Could Make Vikings Offense One-Dimensional

Despite the fact the Minnesota Vikings have one of the NFL's more talented running backs in Dalvin Cook, the Cleveland Browns defense may be able to severely limit him in the running game, forcing the Vikings to defeat the Browns almost entirely with their passing game led by quarterback Kirk Cousins.
NFL
Morning Journal

Jedrick Wills, ‘playing on one leg,’ will start for Browns against Vikings

The Browns apparently have concluded Jedrick Wills hobbling is a better option at left tackle than anyone else on the roster. Wills is still bothered by the ankle injury he sustained in the first half of the season opener with the Chiefs on Sept. 12, yet the plan is to start him against the Vikings on Oct. 3. He started against the Texans in the second game and again last week against the Bears and had to leave both games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings' Offense Crumbles in 14-7 Loss to Browns, Dropping Minnesota to 1-3

The Vikings got the ball first on Sunday afternoon and methodically traveled 75 yards on 14 plays, punching it into the end zone with a 12-yard Kirk Cousins pass to Justin Jefferson. An offense that was off to a hot start through three games behind the play of Cousins appeared to be well on its way to carrying that momentum into October.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Minnesota Vikings’ offense, led by Kirk Cousins and Alexander Mattison, steamroll Seahawks’ defense

For the first time in 21 months, fans packed into U.S. Bank Stadium to watch the Minnesota Vikings’ offense led by Kirk Cousins and Alexander Mattison. Minnesota’s O steamrolled through the Seattle Seahawks’ defense on Sunday. Was it the added layer of energy in the air or the Vikings taking advantage of a weak Seahawks team? Whatever the case, head coach Mike Zimmer called it the best offensive performance that he’s seen in the eight years he’s been in Minnesota.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Suddenly, Kirk Cousins and the Offense Are Propelling the Vikings To Victory

At long last, the Minnesota Vikings have done it. After seven brutal, torturous losses to the Seattle Seahawks, most of them in the Pacific Northwest, the Vikings turned one around on Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson. The final score was 30-17, but it didn’t look that way at first. The Vikings staggered to a 17-7 deficit before rattling off 23 unanswered points and suffocating the Seahawks, who are now also 1-2.
NFL
Canton Repository

Cover 2 podcast: Are the Browns built to win a shootout against the Vikings?

Through three weeks of the NFL season, no team runs the ball more times per game than the Browns. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt — arguably the best running back tandem in the league — it's understandable. Against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the season, the Browns...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy