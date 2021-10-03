CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Buxton, Polanco HR, Twins top Royals

gowatertown.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco hit homers and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 in their final game of the season. Royals star Salvador Perez went 0 for 2 with a walk and finished in a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48. Perez wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. Perez topped the majors with 121 RBIs. The Twins ended the season at 73-89 and in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the previous two years. The Royals finished at 74-88.

www.gowatertown.net

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Buxton's HR, Ober's start extend win streak

MINNEAPOLIS -- José Berríos enjoyed an ovation from the Minnesota crowd following a tribute video to his Twins career on Thursday, and another when he was introduced as Toronto’s starting pitcher on Friday night, but two friends -- old and new -- spoiled his Twin Cities homecoming. Rookie right-hander Bailey...
MLB
MLB

Buxton ties career high in HR, shows talent

MINNEAPOLIS -- The only other time Byron Buxton hit 16 homers in a season was in 2017, the only year of his career in which he stayed mostly healthy and played 140 games. Buxton matched that career high with a solo blast in the fifth inning of Sunday afternoon's series finale against the Blue Jays, a 5-2 loss, reaching the mark in 85 fewer games. That's a mark of just how far he’s come at the plate since those early years of his career and just how much the Twins might have lost out on this season, when injuries again ate into most of what might have otherwise been an American League MVP Award-caliber campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Powers Twins to win

Buxton went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 3-1 victory over Toronto on Friday. Buxton took former teammate Jose Berrios deep to center field in the third inning for a two-run homer that proved to be the difference in the contest. The long ball extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he is batting .346 (9-for-26) with five extra-base hits. Buxton is slashing .294/.342/.603 with 15 homers, 27 RBI and six stolen bases through 219 plate appearances on the season.
MLB
arcamax.com

Jorge Polanco's quick home run sparks Twins to 5-2 victory over Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco's newfound status as the Twins' home run leader seems to be making him impatient. Polanco, bidding to join Brian Dozier as the only second basemen ever to lead Minnesota in home runs, watched Luis Arraez open the Twins' first at-bat with a four-pitch single to right off Tigers starter Casey Mize, and observed Byron Buxton follow that with a 3-and-2 single into the hole at shortstop.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Byron Buxton
kion546.com

Buxton’s homer spoils Berríos’ return; Twins beat Jays 3-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton’s two-run homer spoiled José Berríos’ return to Minnesota and dealt a blow to Toronto’s playoff hopes as the Twins beat the Blue Jays 3-1. Buxton hit his 15th homer of the season in a three-run third inning against Berríos (12-9), who was making his first start in Minnesota after being sent to Toronto at the trade deadline. The Blue Jays are 1-4 on their final road trip of the season, and are three games behind New York and Boston in the AL wild-card race.
MLB
KSN.com

Perez ties Royals record with 48th HR, then exits early

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then left the game after striking out in the second Wednesday night. Perez said after the game he slipped going into the dugout and twisted his ankle. Perez...
MLB
Bemidji Pioneer

Sano, Buxton lead Twins to victory over Tigers

Miguel Sano homered and Byron Buxton singled, walked, stole a base and scored a run as the Minnesota Twins edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2 in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. It was the 30th homer of the season for Sano, the second time in...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buxton Polanco Hr#Ap#The Kansas City Royals
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Posts seventh steal

Buxton went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Toronto. The outfielder walked and stole second in the fifth inning, but he was left stranded. Buxton is 7-for-8 in stolen base attempts this year. While his seven-game hitting streak ended Saturday, the 27-year-old has gotten on base in nine straight contests. He owns a .290/.341/.594 slash line with 15 home runs, 27 RBI, 38 runs scored and 18 doubles through 54 games in another injury-plagued season.
MLB
FanSided

Minnesota Twins: Trading Byron Buxton would be a mistake

There’s been a lot of talk this season that the Minnesota Twins might try to trade outfielder Byron Buxton this offseason. In some ways, it’s not a surprise, since the Twins have some holes to fill in their pitching staff. Plus, if the Twins, who have had a disappointing 2021 season, are looking to rebuild, as some have suspected, then Buxton would be a strong trade chip.
MLB
WDIO-TV

Polanco, Pineda help Twins beat Tigers 5-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jorge Polanco launched a three-run homer and Michael Pineda was solid in his last start of the year as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2. Minnesota began the game with three hits against right-hander Casey Mize. After singles by Luis Arraez and Byron Buxton, Polanco took Mize deep to center field on the first pitch.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Royals Review

Royals out-slug Twins in 11-6 win

It was a track meet on Friday night, as the Royals beat the Twins, 11-6, at Kauffman Stadium. Straight out of the chute, the Royals hit the ground running, as the first four men to come to the plate reach. Whit Merrifield, who had three hits, singled. Nicky Lopez singled. Salvador Perez got hit by a pitch. A wild pitch scored Merrifield. Andrew Benintendi walked. The next three men made outs, but Carlos Santana’s groundout scored a second run. 2-0.
MLB
minnesotasportsfan.com

Twins to Make Another Run at Extending Byron Buxton

Byron Buxton is quickly becoming the most clamored for contract extension that we’ve seen from this Minnesota Twins fanbase since Joe Mauer, before the Pohlads wrote him a $184 million check to be cashed over 8 seasons. Good or bad. President of Baseball Operations, Derek Falvey and his General Manager,...
MLB
Twinkie Town

Game 160: Twins at Royals

Time: 7:10 Central. Vegas Line: -135 MIN / KC +115. Weather: Slight chance thunderstorms, start temp 73°. Since the announced starters for this one as of late Thursday are John Gant (who shouldn’t be a starter next year) and TBD (who will lead the league in night-before Announced Starts, always does), let’s skip the Stats and go right to a preview of Twins Territory, 2031.
BASEBALL
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Pockets ninth stolen base

Buxton went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Tigers. He also reached after being hit by a pitch. Buxton singled in the first inning and came around to score on Jorge Polanco's three-run homer. He reached base again in the eighth after being plunked by Detroit reliever Joe Jimenez, then he stole second base and scored on Max Kepler's single. Buxton has swiped a bag in three of his last four games, giving him nine thefts in 10 attempts this season. He's hitting .292 with a .946 OPS in 235 plate appearances on the year.
MLB
Little Apple Post

Salvador Perez ties Royals single-season HR record

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salvador Perez hits a three-run homerun in the bottom of the first inning against the Indians to tie the Royals single season home run record at 48. The catcher for the Royals now ties Jorge Soler for the team’s record. Bringing in the three runs jumps...
MLB
Duluth News Tribune

Twins, Byron Buxton about to begin an important offseason

Shortly before Joe Ryan threw the first pitch against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, Minnesota Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey spent a considerable amount of time answering questions about Byron Buxton. As if on cue, Buxton started the Twins’ half of the first inning with his fifth career...
MLB
drgnews.com

Twins’ Loss To Royals Assures Last-Place Finish

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — Salvador Perez went hitless on a night when every other Royals starter had at least one hit, and Kansas City beat the Minnesota Twins 11-6 Friday. With the loss, the Twins were assured of finishing in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the last two years.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy