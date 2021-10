Josh Rogers, pitching in front of a large contingent of friends and family near his hometown of New Albany, Indiana, tossed four scoreless to start today’s game, and he took the hill in the fifth with a 1-0 lead, but ran into trouble, giving up a leadoff double and back-to-back home runs as the Cincinnati Reds jumped out to a 3-1 lead. An inning later, a grand slam to left by Kyle Farmer put this one out of reach, as the Washington Nationals dropped three in a row in Great American Ball Park after taking the series opener.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO