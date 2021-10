We're down to the nitty gritty here with only Saturday and Sunday action remaining in the regular season -- unless a one-game playoff is needed on Monday, which is definitely possible -- and the American League wild-card race is going down to the wire. Four teams are involved in the jockeying for the two spots. All four, obviously, were in action Friday, though unfortunately none of them played head-to-head.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO