Jordan’s King Abdullah II has said claims he used offshore accounts to disguise a £70m hidden property empire were “defamatory and designed to target Jordan’s reputation” as the monarch faces mounting scrutiny for lavish spending while also asking foreign aid to pull his cash-strapped country out of a recession.The damning reports, released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, claim the king used a network of secretly owned firms to spend more than $100m (£70m) on property in the UK and US, including houses in Malibu as well as luxury apartments in Washington DC, central London and Ascot.The revelations –...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 5 DAYS AGO