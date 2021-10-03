Final budget hearing gets heated
HOLMES BEACH – City leaders hit a snag during the final hearing for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget when two commissioners voted against approving the proposed budget. When commissioners met on Sept. 28 for the final public hearing of the budget, Commissioners Jayne Christenson and Kim Rash voted against adopting the proposed budget, causing an issue requiring a quick amendment to get the budget passed before the new fiscal year began Oct. 1.www.amisun.com
Comments / 0