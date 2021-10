TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — An environmental cleanup initiative awarded $22,000 in grants to 17 Baltimore County Public Schools Tuesday. The schools staged multiple cleanups on their grounds and in their neighborhoods. Clean Green 15 is an annual competition and partnership between the Baltimore County Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability, BCPS, and The Education Foundation of BCPS. Groups from each school log cleanups in their communities, and the schools with the most cleanups receive grants. “Clean Green 15 is a wonderful opportunity for Baltimore County students and their schools not only to help beautify their grounds and neighborhoods but also to learn the lessons...

