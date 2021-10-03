CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bombing outside Kabul's main mosque leaves at least 2 dead, Taliban says

By Sudarsan Raghavan, Haq Nawaz Khan, Jennifer Hassan The Washington Post
Union Leader
 5 days ago

KABUL - A bombing outside Kabul's main mosque left at least two Afghan civilians dead and others wounded on Sunday, the Taliban said, the latest in a series of blasts apparently intended to undermine the militants' ability to bring security to the capital and other cities. The explosion at Eid...

