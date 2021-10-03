CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers free live stream: How to watch, TV, odds | Aaron Rodgers

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Rodgers and the Packers will try to win their third game in a row when they host the Steelers on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free 7-day trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). Pittsburgh’s defense gave...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s injury is a blessing in disguise

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon. Could that be a blessing in disguise?. In what’s looking like a sure bet to be Roethlisberger’s last season, the Steelers don’t have much of a backup plan. At least, it would seem that way, as Big Ben’s backups are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#American Football#Paramount#Hulu Live Tv
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lineups.com

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers Matchup Preview (9/26/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers Matchup Preview (9/26/21) We’re almost two years removed from the 2020 NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. The result was not exactly what most fans expected, with 37-20 49ers win punctuated by the team’s running game with RB Rasheem Mostert, who gouged the Green Bay defense for 220 yards and four touchdowns. QB Jimmy Garapollo only needed to attempt eight passes the entire game.
NFL
247Sports

Aaron Rodgers: Could Pittsburgh Steelers pursue Packers QB next offseason?

After a 1-2 start to the 2021 season, it looks like the Ben Roethlisberger era is nearing its end in Pittsburgh. If that is the case, could the Steelers pursue Aaron Rodgers next offseason?. The Steelers would seem like an ideal fit for Rodgers if he does not want to...
NFL
PennLive.com

Reeling Steelers suffer Aaron Rodgers envy as they visit Green Bay

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. The Steelers are caught in a bizarre football lifecycle mismatch that threatens to doom the season -- and the foreseeable football future in Pittsburgh. The team is burdened by a quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, in the winter of his years. The Steelers suffer from an offensive line that’s so embryonic it really hasn’t been born yet. Finally, Pittsburgh possesses a star running back, soon to enter with his prime. But 2021 first-round draft pick Najee Harris could be all washed up by the time this out-of-sync team gets good again. No wonder with a visit to Title Town on the schedule, Steelers’ pundits and fans alike are pining for a miracle cure to the team’s woes in the form of Green Bay MVP Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers’ recent comments gushing his adoration for Pittsburgh and Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin are only fanning the flames of the runaway wildfire now sweeping the 412 area code. Namely, that the Steelers should dump 39-year-old Big Ben and sign the not-much-younger Rodgers to guarantee another Lombardi in the Rooneys’ trophy case on the North Side. Sounds simple, right Steelers’ fans? Well, not so fast. Far from Rodgers coming to the football town that was once ‘Mr. Rogers Neighborhood,’ it’s much more likely that dark times loom for the once-proud Pittsburgh franchise. It’s a rude awakening for sure. Sluggish, slow-footed and now-inaccurate Roethlisberger looks all but done. The offensive line is a patchwork of unproven, not-ready-for-prime-time players. And the draft capital the Steelers expended for Najee Harris – instead of gunning for a QB or trading down for more picks – appears reckless and wasteful in retrospect. NFL running backs just don’t have the shelf life to wait out a rebuilding process. And rebuilding – not Aaron Rodgers – is what’s in store for these sorry Steelers. Unfortunately, this is the far more likely Steelers’ future. Things only gets worse from here. All the reasons why – and why Aaron Rodgers won’t be coming to the rescue – are enumerated in this rebuilding edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. So listen up, Steelers fans. And be sure to check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive. It will be packed with plenty of memes bringing the Rodgers mania raging in Pittsburgh to life. Check it out.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy