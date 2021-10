Every week of the Steelers calendar I will focus on one key player on the opposition the Steelers must slow in order to be successful in the game. This week with the Green Bay Packers on deck, we look to the most obvious player in Aaron Rodgers. When Rodgers is off, like he was against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, the entire Packers machine looks like a mess. But when he is dialed in, the Packers are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The Steelers will need to attack the star quarterback and make him wish he never made the drive to the stadium on Sunday.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO