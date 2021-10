Paul G. Kennedy, 63, of Deer Lake, was reunited with the love of his life on Friday, October 1st. Born in Pottsville, Paul was the son of Rose (DiSarro) Kennedy and the late Thomas Kennedy of Minersville. He attended St. Vincent DePaul Elementary School. Paul was involved in youth sports and won the coveted title of CYO basketball MVP in the 8th grade. Paul was a 1976 graduate of Minersville High school and married his high school sweetheart, Denise Moran, in 1979.

MINERSVILLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO