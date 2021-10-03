Jameela Jamil Reveals First Look at She-Hulk Villain Titania

Jameela Jamil has hit out at critics who claim that she didn’t work on boyfriend James Blake’s new album.The actor and activist is credit as a producer on nine of the 12 tracks on Friends That Break Your Heart, which was released on Friday (8 October). You can read The Independent’s review of the album here.In a tweet posted on Saturday (9 October), Jamil, who has been in a relationship with Blake since 2015, shared her frustration at fans who didn’t believe she was actually involved in the album’s production.“A lot of mostly women insisting I couldn’t possibly have actually...

