Jameela Jamil Reveals First Look at She-Hulk Villain Titania
The Good Place star Jameela Jamil has been tapped to play Marvel supervillain Titania in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk. Starring alongside Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany-who plays the titular superhero She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil has been quite passionate about bringing this fan-favorite villain to life. She recently shared an image on Twitter teasing a comic accurate look for the character. Sporting Titania's characteristic red hair, Jamil uploaded the picture with the caption "Ok Boomer". You can check it out below.movieweb.com
