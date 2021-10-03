CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jameela Jamil Reveals First Look at She-Hulk Villain Titania

By Mudit Chhikara
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Good Place star Jameela Jamil has been tapped to play Marvel supervillain Titania in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk. Starring alongside Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany-who plays the titular superhero She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil has been quite passionate about bringing this fan-favorite villain to life. She recently shared an image on Twitter teasing a comic accurate look for the character. Sporting Titania's characteristic red hair, Jamil uploaded the picture with the caption "Ok Boomer". You can check it out below.

movieweb.com

Comments / 5

Related
Cinema Blend

A Marvel Fan Put Thor On An Arm And Hammer Baking Soda Box, And Mark Ruffalo Can’t Get Enough

Since 2019’s universe shattering Avengers: Endgame, many of our favorite members of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have been sitting it out to let other characters shine. We’ve seen Elizabeth Olsen shine in WandaVision, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki get into more mischief with his own series and Simu Liu be introduced in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Meanwhile, it seems the likes of Mark Ruffalo is finding amusement in viral TikToks.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Spider-Man Writer Joins Disney Plus She-Hulk Series

Kevin Feige tantalizingly described next year’s Disney Plus series She-Hulk as a half-hour legal comedy with an episode count more in line with WandaVision and What If…? than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Loki, and that brief tease alone is enough to ensure it’ll mark uncharted territory for the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet again.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameela Jamil
Person
Josh Segarra
Person
Hulk
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Kevin Feige
MovieWeb

Kathryn Hahn Will Return as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision Spinoff Series

Kathryn Hahn will return as Agatha Harkness in a planned continuation of WandaVision. At the start of the year, Hahn made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when WandaVision streamed on Disney+. Apparently, Marvel Studios had plans for Agatha to return all along as it's now being reported, per Variety, that Hahn will reprise the role for her own spinoff series. Marvel hasn't offered an official comment as of this time on the news.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Jameela Jamil says people don’t believe her producer credits on boyfriend James Blake’s new album

Jameela Jamil has hit out at critics who claim that she didn’t work on boyfriend James Blake’s new album.The actor and activist is credit as a producer on nine of the 12 tracks on Friends That Break Your Heart, which was released on Friday (8 October). You can read The Independent’s review of the album here.In a tweet posted on Saturday (9 October), Jamil, who has been in a relationship with Blake since 2015, shared her frustration at fans who didn’t believe she was actually involved in the album’s production.“A lot of mostly women insisting I couldn’t possibly have actually...
MUSIC
Inside the Magic

How Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Delaying Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Megastars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are involved in one of the biggest Hollywood bidding wars in recent memory — and it’s likely to affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The A-list celebrities Pitt and Clooney are attached to a project from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The interest in the hot property could keep Watts from beginning work on the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

EXPENDABLES 4 Star Megan Fox Shares A First Look At Her Character's Costume

The news recently broke that a fourth Expendables movie is officially in development at Lionsgate, with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture set to reprise their roles alongside several new faces. One of those new cast members is Megan Fox, who has now shared a first look at her character's costume.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Good Place#Orphan Black#Twitter#Titania#Marvel News#Brmarvelnews#English#Hollywoodlife#Asian
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Brie Larson Does Endless Push Ups While on Break from Filming The Marvels

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has once again demonstrated her real-life superpowers, with the actress sharing a clip of herself performing an endless series of push ups during a break from filming on the upcoming Marvel sequel, The Marvels. If this is how she spends her breaks, we can only guess how intense her actual workouts are. Captioning the impressive footage with "Unpopular opinion: push ups are fun?," Larson has clearly been working hard to blur the line between the MCU hero and her actual self.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Neil Gaiman's The Sandman reveals first look teaser

Neil Gaiman's The Sandman has revealed a first look teaser at last, in a minute long clip which sets up the arrival of the powerful Dream. The teaser, which was released as part of Netflix's TUDUM virtual fan event yesterday (September 25), sets the scene in a suitably creepy mansion as robed figures gather for an occult ceremony.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals first look as Dotty's mum Sandy arrives in Walford

EastEnders spoilers follow. Dotty Cotton is in for a shock this week, as new first-look pictures from EastEnders show. It was recently revealed that Dotty brought her uncle Rocky (Brian Conley) to Walford to pose as Sonia Fowler's father in order to con her out of Dot Cotton's inheritance money. Last week (September 23), Sonia shared the news with Kathy that she planned to invest in her father's business, playing into Dotty's plan.
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

Netflix Reveals Musical First Look at 'Rebelde' Reboot

Netflix revealed a first look at the “Rebelde” 2022 reboot today at its aptly-named global fan event Tudum, taking fans of the nostalgic telenovela back to the halls of Elite Way School. The reboot of the wildly popular Mexican teen musical dramedy of the early-aughts, directed by Santiago Limón, seems...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

HBO's "The Last Of Us" Reveals First Look

Naughty Dog's The Last Of Us is easily one of the most acclaimed video games of all time, with many praising the cinematic narrative, morally complex characters, and powerful blend of drama, action, and horror. Its sequel, The Last Of Us 2, was equally acclaimed on the critical front, though...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy