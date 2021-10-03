CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Buxton, Polanco HR, Twins top Royals; Perez tied for HR lead

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco hit homers and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 in their final game of the season. Royals star Salvador Perez went 0 for 2 with a walk and finished in a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48. Perez wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. Perez topped the majors with 121 RBIs. The Twins ended the season at 73-89 and in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the previous two years. The Royals finished at 74-88.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Royals beat Cleveland, Perez ties Soler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez tied a Royals record with his 48th homer of the season before leaving with a sprained right ankle, and Kansas City went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 10-5. Perez leads the majors in home runs and RBIs with 121. He homered on the first pitch he saw from Zach Plesac and struck out in the second inning before being replaced in the third by Cam Gallagher.
MLB
JC Post

Salvador Perez ties Royals single-season HR record

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salvador Perez hits a three-run homerun in the bottom of the first inning against the Indians to tie the Royals single season home run record at 48. The catcher for the Royals now ties Jorge Soler for the team’s record. Bringing in the three runs jumps...
MLB
KSN.com

Perez hits MLB-leading 47th HR, Royals beat Indians 6-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Tuesday night. Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17). The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers.
MLB
MLB

Buxton's HR, Ober's start extend win streak

MINNEAPOLIS -- José Berríos enjoyed an ovation from the Minnesota crowd following a tribute video to his Twins career on Thursday, and another when he was introduced as Toronto’s starting pitcher on Friday night, but two friends -- old and new -- spoiled his Twin Cities homecoming. Rookie right-hander Bailey...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Byron Buxton
Bemidji Pioneer

Sano, Buxton lead Twins to victory over Tigers

Miguel Sano homered and Byron Buxton singled, walked, stole a base and scored a run as the Minnesota Twins edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2 in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. It was the 30th homer of the season for Sano, the second time in...
MLB
Audacy

WATCH: Salvador Perez ties Royals record with MLB-leading 48th home run

Salvador Perez is putting the finishing touches on quite the special season. The Kansas City Royals catcher slugged his 48th home run of the season on Wednesday against the Clevealnd Indians, which tied him for the franchise record set by Jorge Soler in 2019. Perez wasted no time in accomplishing...
MLB
KAKE TV

Perez ties Royals mark with 48th HR, exits with ankle sprain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then exited after the second with a sprained right ankle. Perez homered on the first pitch he saw Wednesday night, extending his major league lead with a three-run...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buxton Polanco Hr#Ap#The Kansas City Royals
MLB

Buxton ties career high in HR, shows talent

MINNEAPOLIS -- The only other time Byron Buxton hit 16 homers in a season was in 2017, the only year of his career in which he stayed mostly healthy and played 140 games. Buxton matched that career high with a solo blast in the fifth inning of Sunday afternoon's series finale against the Blue Jays, a 5-2 loss, reaching the mark in 85 fewer games. That's a mark of just how far he’s come at the plate since those early years of his career and just how much the Twins might have lost out on this season, when injuries again ate into most of what might have otherwise been an American League MVP Award-caliber campaign.
MLB
610 Sports Radio

Salvador Perez: Cleveland fan sought $10K for record-breaking HR ball

Last week, we were treated to a heartwarming story — thanks to our colleagues at 670 The Score in Chicago — about a fan who was the lucky recipient of Roquan Smith's pick-six football after the linebacker tossed it in the stands. After Smith said in the press conference that he wished he would have held on to it, seeing as it was his first interception returned for a touchdown in his career, the fan insisted on giving the ball back and everyone lived happily ever after.
MLB
drgnews.com

Polanco Homer, Pineda’s Pitching Lead Twins Over Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco launched a three-run homer and Michael Pineda was solid in his last start of the year as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Wednesday night. Minnesota began the game with three hits against right-hander Casey Mize. After singles by Luis Arraez and...
MLB
Idaho8.com

Perez hitless, rest of Royals bats busy; Twins finish last

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez went hitless on a night when every other Royals starter had at least one hit, and Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 11-6. With the loss, the Twins were assured of finishing in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the last two years. Perez, who leads the majors with 48 home runs and 121 RBIs, went 0 for 4 and was hit by a pitch. All the other Kansas City starters either scored or drove in a run. Hunter Dozier, who homered, and Whit Merrifield each had three hits. Jonathan Heasley picked up his first major league win. He allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
klkntv.com

Royals’ Perez ties Franchise record but leaves game with injury

Kansas City, MO.- Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit the first pitch he saw 439 feet Wednesday night. The first inning blast was Perez’s 48th home run of the season and tied him for the franchise record for a single season. However, after slipping down the dugout steps following the top of the second, Perez was seen heading to the clubhouse. He emerged minutes later for his turn at the plate but after striking out, Perez once again headed down the tunnel and exited the game. Kansas City won the game 10-5 over the Cleveland Indians.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Twins’ Byron Buxton aims to extend hot streak vs. Royals

The 2021 season was a disappointment for the Minnesota Twins. The two-time defending American League Central champs clinched last place in the division with an 11-6 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. But as the Twins (71-89) and Royals (74-86) prepare for the penultimate game of the...
MLB
Idaho8.com

Jax sharp as Twins stop Perez, shut out Royals 4-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Griffin Jax and a trio of relievers combined on a three-hitter and the Minnesota Twins blanked Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals 4-0. Perez was hitless in four at-bats for the second straight night as he tries to break the team record for home runs. He leads the majors with 48 homers, one more than Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Perez is tied for the Royals record for home runs with Jorge Soler, who hit 48 in 2019. Josh Donaldson hit his 26th homer and Luis Arraez drove in two runs for Minnesota. Jax allowed just one hit in five innings. The rookie struck out three and walked two in the best of his 14 starts in the majors.
MLB
MLB

Top Correa playoff HR? SS ranks favorites

HOUSTON -- Carlos Correa might not have been able to grow a beard had he tried. He had just turned 21 years old, had never had a sip of alcohol, had yet to shoot a commercial and wasn’t married or about to become a father. It was October 2015, and the fresh-faced Correa was about to etch himself into Houston postseason lore.
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy