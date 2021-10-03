Buxton, Polanco HR, Twins top Royals; Perez tied for HR lead

MINNEAPOLIS -- The only other time Byron Buxton hit 16 homers in a season was in 2017, the only year of his career in which he stayed mostly healthy and played 140 games. Buxton matched that career high with a solo blast in the fifth inning of Sunday afternoon's series finale against the Blue Jays, a 5-2 loss, reaching the mark in 85 fewer games. That's a mark of just how far he’s come at the plate since those early years of his career and just how much the Twins might have lost out on this season, when injuries again ate into most of what might have otherwise been an American League MVP Award-caliber campaign.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO