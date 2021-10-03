CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish Joins The Nightmare Before Christmas Concert as Sally

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish will be joining Danny Elfman, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Ken Page on stage to perform The Nightmare Before Christmas live in Concert at the Banc of California Stadium on October 29th and October 31st. Elfman made the announcement via an Instagram post in which he said that Eilish will be taking on the vocals of Sally and will perform "Sally's Song" as part of the special event which will see the songs from the movie being performed live against the movie. While the first night has already sold out, the Halloween Night event still has tickets available.

