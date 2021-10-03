Devers hits 2 HR; Red Sox to host Yanks in AL wild-card game

BOSTON (CBS) — Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 in Thursday night’s ALDS opener, leaving five runners on base out of the cleanup spot for Boston in the 5-0 loss to the Rays. While such a night can happen to anyone, there was some alarm about the way Devers looked while swinging the bat. With his right arm in a wrap, Devers’ bottom hand was coming off the bat on his follow-through, and he appeared to be grimacing more with each swing and miss. WEEI’s Lou Merloni — the former MLB player who also calls some games as a radio analyst — in particular...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO