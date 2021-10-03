Trea Turner wins NL batting title, Dodgers beat Brewers 10-3

The Dodgers remain alive in the National League West race going into the final day of the regular season on Sunday. Los Angeles prevailed over the Brewers at home on Saturday night by a score of 8-3 (box score) for their sixth win in a row. That victory in tandem with the Giants' loss to the Padres in extra innings earlier on Saturday means that the Dodgers (105-56) now trail San Francisco (106-55) by only a single game in the NL West standings. Another Dodger win over Milwaukee on Sunday and another Giants loss to the Padres would force a Game 163 tiebreaker on Monday at San Francisco (the Giants will host because they won the regular season series between the two teams).

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO