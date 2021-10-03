CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trea Turner wins NL batting title, Dodgers beat Brewers 10-3

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner hit his second grand slam in less than 48 hours to easily wrap up the NL batting title, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 for their 106th victory only to finish as the winningest-second place team in major league history. The Dodgers’ streak of NL West titles ended with them one game behind the San Francisco Giants, who beat San Diego 11-4 for their 107th victory. The Dodgers host St. Louis in the NL wild-card game on Wednesday, and the winner plays the Giants in the NL Division Series. Turner hit .328.

