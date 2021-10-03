CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICIJ's Pandora Papers reveal top names of Imran Khan's cabinet including FM who 'hide wealth offshore'

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], October 4 (ANI): The Pandora Papers has revealed names of 700 Pakistani individuals and members of Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet, inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major financial backers, who have secretly owned an array of companies and trusts holding millions of dollars of hidden wealth, according to Internation Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Related
neworleanssun.com

Pandora Papers: Opposition calls Imran Khan's investigation cell 'hoax'

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 5 (ANI): Pakistan's opposition parties on Monday termed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's move to establish a cell to investigate the Pakistani nationals whose names appeared in the Pandora Papers "a hoax" and called for an inquiry through a judicial commission or an independent commission like that of Panama Papers.
WORLD
Morganton News Herald

Who's who in the 'Pandora Papers' investigation

The investigation found that advisers helped King Abdullah II of Jordan set up at least three dozen shell companies from 1995 to 2017, helping the monarch buy 14 homes worth more than $106 million in the U.S. and the U.K. One was a $23 million California ocean-view property bought in 2017 through a company in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven in the Caribbean.
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox: Key findings of leaked Pandora Papers on offshore wealth

Oct 4 (Reuters) - A group of news organisations has released the following main findings after reviewing what it describes as a massive leak of confidential financial records revealing assets held offshore by politicians and public officials worldwide. The news reports have been published by the International Consortium of Investigative...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Pandora Papers: Imran Khan promises to ‘investigate’ Pakistan cabinet members mentioned in the leak

All 700 of Pakistan’s nationals named in the “Pandora Papers” will be investigated, said the country’s prime minister Imran Khan, after the names of top ministers from his cabinet appeared in the leaked documents.The names of the nationals – including Mr Khan’s finance minister, his former adviser’s son and prominent donors of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party – have appeared in one of the largest leaks of financial data made public on Sunday, revealing the extent of hidden offshore wealth across the globe.Mr Khan himself isn’t named. The documents, however, include two senior cabinet ministers: Moonis Elahi and Shaukat Tarin,...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arif Naqvi
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Pervez Musharraf
albuquerqueexpress.com

Release of Pandora Papers ruffles Pakistani politics; Imran Khan vows probe

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 4 (ANI): The release of Pandora Papers containing names of the close associates of Imran Khan has ruffled Pakistani politics and sparked calls for the resignation of the Pakistani Prime Minister. The news published documents has revealed names of 700 Pakistani individuals and members of Prime Minister...
ASIA
Asbarez News

Aliyev’s Secret Wealth Exposed in Pandora Papers

The secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires has been exposed in one of the biggest leaks of financial documents that feature some 35 current and former leaders and more than 300 public officials in what is being dubbed the Pandora Papers. President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan...
WORLD
The Independent

Pandora Papers: Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar named in leak exposing offshore dealings

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his family members have been mentioned in a list of more than 300 world leaders, politicians and influential figures who allegedly used global tax havens as part of their complex tax arrangements . The Pandora Papers investigation, which involved a consortium of some 600 journalists from a variety of global media outlets, is based on the leak of 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the globe.The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) obtained the documents, which were then passed on to BBC, The Guardian and 150 other media outlets across the world. The...
INDIA
YubaNet

ICIJ Investigation: The Pandora Papers: Exposing the Rogue Offshore Finance Industry

Based upon the most expansive leak of tax haven files in history, the investigation reveals the secret deals and hidden assets of more than 330 politicians and high-level public officials in more than 90 countries and territories, including 35 country leaders. The Pandora Papers lays bare the global entanglement of political power and secretive offshore finance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Pakistan People#Un#Government Of Pakistan#Icij#Ani#Pakistani#Ary News#The Panama Papers#The Pandora Papers
dailynewsen.com

Las Vegas Herald

WTNH

Russian Nobel winner: Peace Prize is for my paper, not me

As editor of Novaya Gazeta, Dmitry Muratov was well aware that his independent Russian newspaper — a persistent critic of the Kremlin, government corruption, and human rights abuses in Russia — was seen as a top contender for the Nobel Peace Prize.
EUROPE
Las Vegas Herald

