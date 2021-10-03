Tannehill, Titans beat up by sack-happy Jets in OT loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Titans lost to the New York Jets 27-24 in overtime on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out from the contest:. Look at the stat sheet, and it's hard to understand how the Titans lost. The Titans outgained the Jets (430-355), had almost twice as many first downs (30 to 16), and they dominated time of possession (40:42 to 29:03). Here's how the Titans lost – they settled for too many field goals, they were 5-of-19 on third down (26.3 percent) and they were just 2-of-5 in red zone efficiency. They allowed the Jets to gain some confidence, and they fought back. Plus, the Titans defense gave up way too many big plays, including a 53-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilson to Corey Davis and a 54-yard-pass to receiver Keelan Cole. The Titans lost because they didn't make plays when they needed to most, and as a result they ended up losing to a team they had no business losing to, and it puts an early stain on the season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO