CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tannehill, Titans beat up by sack-happy Jets in OT loss

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It seemed just about every time Ryan Tannehill dropped back to throw, there was another New York Jets defender in his face. The Tennessee Titans quarterback certainly took his lumps, getting sacked seven times in a 27-24 overtime loss Sunday. 'œYou never anticipate that,' Tannehill said....

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Jets top Titans 27-24 in OT

Matt Ammendola kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime, and then Randy Bullock was wide left on a potential tying 49-yarder with 15 seconds left to give the New York Jets their first victory, 27-24 over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. After the Jets took the lead in the extra...
NFL
WTOP

Wentz plays but not as mobile as Tannehill in Colts’ loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carson Wentz had his ankles taped and stayed in the pocket when he moved around. Scrambling was out of the question. “It didn’t feel great when I did that,” the Colts quarterback said. On the other side, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill showed the difference a mobile...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Biggest takeaways from Titans' Week 4 loss to the Jets

The Tennessee Titans had a total team letdown during their dreadful Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, which means there is plenty of blame and negativity to go around. While we’ve spent a good portion of our postgame time rightly slamming the Titans for their failures on multiple fronts, it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t give the Jets credit for the game they played on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Rodger Saffold
ClutchPoints

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is not going to let injuries stop Tennessee from steamrolling the Jets

Ryan Tannehill is confident the Tennessee Titans can take care of their business in Week 4 regardless of the availability designations of wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, who are both dealing with hamstring issues. The Titans, after all, are just facing the winless New York Jets on the road. But more than that, Tannehill believes in the depth of the Titans, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com.
NFL
US News and World Report

Jets Get First Win, Top Titans 27-24 in OT on Bullock's Miss

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Matt Ammendola kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime, and then Randy Bullock was wide left on a potential tying 49-yarder with 15 seconds left to give the New York Jets their first victory, 27-24 over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. After the Jets took...
NFL
USA Today

Twitter rightly shreds the Titans after overtime loss to Jets

The Tennessee Titans simply imploded during their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, falling 27-24 in overtime. It was an ugly game for Tennessee’s passing attack, which struggled as a result of poor protection upfront, something that has played a huge role in each of the team’s two losses this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#The Jets#American Football
Denver Post

Broncos Fifth Quarter: Pass rush gets cranked up (five sacks) against Jets

1. Pass rush cranks up. After a non-descript start to the season, the Broncos’ pass rush got going against the New York Jets. The Broncos had 11 total disruptions (three sacks, five knockdowns and three pressures) in Weeks 1-2, but a whopping 16 against the Jets (five sacks, four knockdowns and seven pressures) of Jets QB Zach Wilson. The sacks came in 2.75 seconds (ILB Alexander Johnson), 4.82 (DE Shelby Harris), 3.26 (OLB Von Miller), 3.95 (OLB Malik Reed) and 3.03 seconds (Johnson). The Broncos rushed at least five players at Wilson on 10 of his 40 drop-backs (25%) and he was 4 of 10 for 37 yards against extra rushers.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Sunday's Loss to the Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Titans lost to the New York Jets 27-24 in overtime on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out from the contest:. Look at the stat sheet, and it's hard to understand how the Titans lost. The Titans outgained the Jets (430-355), had almost twice as many first downs (30 to 16), and they dominated time of possession (40:42 to 29:03). Here's how the Titans lost – they settled for too many field goals, they were 5-of-19 on third down (26.3 percent) and they were just 2-of-5 in red zone efficiency. They allowed the Jets to gain some confidence, and they fought back. Plus, the Titans defense gave up way too many big plays, including a 53-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilson to Corey Davis and a 54-yard-pass to receiver Keelan Cole. The Titans lost because they didn't make plays when they needed to most, and as a result they ended up losing to a team they had no business losing to, and it puts an early stain on the season.
NFL
paulkuharsky.com

Titans too often absent in horrific OT loss to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – “Absent.”. That’s what it said in white letters on Josh Reynolds' black T-shirt when he took the podium to speak to the media after the Titans’ hard-to-swallow 27-24 overtime loss to the Jets. That’s what too many key members of the Titans were because of injuries....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Jeremy McNichols reacts to career day in loss vs. Jets

Tennessee Titans running back Jeremy McNichols played a significant role in the Titans’ passing game in Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss against the New York Jets. McNichols, 25, hauled in a career-high eight catches for 74 yards, including an impressive catch and run on third-and-21 in the first quarter. He also converted another first down on second-and-13 in the third quarter.
NFL
chatsports.com

Titans fall completely flat, lose to Jets in OT

What appeared to be a layup on the schedule turned into a nightmare for the Tennessee Titans. A trip north to face the 0-3 Jets went south quickly — all of the warning signs were there after just a quarter of play. Three field goals and multiple missed opportunities highlighted...
NFL
Record-Journal

Ammendola FG in OT helps Jets clip Titans for 1st victory

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Robert Saleh had just gotten soaked from a celebratory Gatorade bath when he turned to Zach Wilson after earning their first NFL victory together. “You having fun yet?” the first-year head coach asked the rookie quarterback with a laugh. The New York Jets can only hope...
NFL
WKRN News 2

Titans Week: Injuries pile up as Titans gear up to battle NY Jets

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans (2-1) head to the big city to take on the New York Jets (0-3) on Sunday. And while the Titans come in as the favorite, it could be closer than anticipated with injuries plaguing the Two-Tone Blue. SOLVING THE MYSTERY OF JULIO JONES: Titans wide receiver Julio Jones did […]
NFL
Murfreesboro Post

Sluggish Titans fall 27-24 to Jets in OT

The Tennessee Titans did everything in their power to hand the New York Jets their first win of the season on Sunday, as Randy Bullock missed what would have been a tying field goal at the end of overtime in a 27-24 loss. The 49-yard attempted was a wounded duck...
NFL
chatsports.com

Titans vs. Jets Post-Game Recap After 27-24 Loss | Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill Stats & Highlights

Titans vs. Jets post-game recap after embarrassing 27-24 overtime loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mike Vrabel failed to get his team ready for their Week 4 matchup on the road and now fall to 2-2 on the season. Wide receivers Julio Jones & A.J. Brown injury news was a main focal point in the storylines but that isn’t an excuse to lose this game. QB Ryan Tannehill needs to be better but luckily running backs Derrick Henry & Jeremy McNichols brought their A-game. Mitchell Renz host of Chat Sports gives you his analysis on this game.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Week 4: New York Jets defeat Tennessee Titans, 27-24, in OT

NFL Week 4: New York Jets defeat Tennessee Titans in OT. New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) reacts after he made a big defensive play late in the 4th quarter against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won, 27-24, in overtime.
NFL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
120K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy