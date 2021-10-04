Texas RoadRunners wrap up weekend with series win over El Paso Rhinos

COLLEGE STATION (Texas) - It was a great weekend for Ice Hockey in College Station as your NA3HL Texas RoadRunners took down the El Paso Rhinos today to win the 3 game series 2 games to 1. RoadRunners game today once again showed some solid play from The RoadRunners as they get the WIN with a final score of 4-1. The first period was a defensive physical play as both teams held each other goalless in the first. El Paso would strike first early in the 2nd period with a goal from EL Paso Riley Hunt-Vaughn. That only seemed to light a fire under the RoadRunners as they would go the rest of the game without letting them get another.