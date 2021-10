JUNIOR FORWARD WENDELL MOORE JR. On feeling pressure as leader and someone the younger players look to:. “I feel like I’m ready for this, especially with the team we have. We have so many guys [to where] it takes the pressure off all of us. It’s not always going to be just one person or two or three people. I think we’re going to have a good eight, nine or 10-man rotation. Everyone can play a huge part on the team so I don’t really feel any pressure. I’ve got my guys behind me and I wouldn’t want to have any other team behind me. We’re just going to go out and do our thing this year.”

